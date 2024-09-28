Justin Johnson Sentenced To Life In Prison For Murder Of Rapper Young Dolph

Justin Johnson , the man found guilty of murdering rapper Young Dolph , was given a life sentence on Thursday. Jurors deliberated for just under four hours before handing down their verdict. Johnson was also found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder and being a felon in possession of a gun.

In addition to Smith's testimony, prosecutors presented a mountain of circumstantial evidence, including from surveillance cameras and Johnson's own cell phone. Johnson had pleaded not guilty, and defense attorney Luke Evans said in closing arguments that the videos only prove that someone wearing similar clothing to Johnson shot Young Dolph. Evans told the jury Smith would say anything to try to save himself. Smith has also pleaded not guilty.

