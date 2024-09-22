Justin Fields Elevates Steelers To 3-0 With Thrilling Performance Against Chargers

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields in game. Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 22, 2024. Kylee Surike | Special to PennLive
Fields stepped up in a tough circumstance before his first start with the team against the Atlanta Falcons. They eked out wins over the Falcons and Denver Broncos by staying safe. Fields did not turn the ball over through two games, but had less than 300 passing yards and just one interception. Going 25 for 32 for 245 yards, the way that Fields attained those yards is even more encouraging. No longer did he just dump the ball off or hit the schemed up throws that he saw with his eyes.
Two other throws right before the half, a seam shot to Freiermuth and a Cover 2 hole shot to George Pickens, each stood out. Those were tight window throws, and Fields with his arm strength, started to feel open zones and hit open men.
Justin Fields Pittsburgh Steelers Los Angeles Chargers NFL Quarterback Performance
