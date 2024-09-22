Justin Bieber Focused on 'Being a Great Dad and Husband' After Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Arrest : Source Bailey Richards is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and interned with the brand in 2022. Her work has previously appeared in digital publications like Paper Magazine and TV Insider.

At the time of Diddy's arrest, his lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, said in a statement to PEOPLE that his client is "an innocent man with nothing to hide." "The day they found out that Hailey was pregnant was the best ever for Justin. He was over the moon with excitement. It was a big celebration for them,” they said, adding that "Justin's already a great dad.”

Justin Bieber Sean Diddy Combs Arrest Family Baby

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



people / 🏆 712. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Justin and Hailey Bieber Welcome First Child Together, Named Jack Blues BieberHailey Bieber is officially a mom! The Rhode founder and Justin Bieber have welcomed their first baby together, Jack Blues Bieber. Here's all we know so far.

Source: TeenVogue - 🏆 481. / 51 Read more »

Hailey & Justin Bieber Welcome First Child Together, Jack Blues BieberJustin announced Baby Bieber's arrival—and name—on Instagram.

Source: wmag - 🏆 723. / 51 Read more »

Hailey Bieber's New Mom Manicure Was Personally Requested by Justin BieberHailey Bieber's new micro French manicure was requested by Justin Bieber, according to celebrity nail artist Zola Ganzorigt.

Source: glamour_fashion - 🏆 119. / 63 Read more »

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's Relationship TimelineJustin and Hailey Bieber have been married since 2018 and share a son. Here's everything to know about the pop star and model's love story.

Source: peoplestyle - 🏆 367. / 59 Read more »

Hailey Bieber's Delivery Manicure Was Picked Out by Justin BieberJustin Bieber was the brains behind the manicure Hailey Beiber rocked to give birth to their son, Jack Blues.

Source: StyleCaster - 🏆 104. / 63 Read more »

Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber Are Savoring Baby Jack's 1st DaysHailey Bieber and Justin Bieber announced that they welcomed their first baby, son Jack, on Friday, August 23

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »