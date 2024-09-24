Justice Department Sues Visa Over Alleged Monopoly Power

The U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday sued Visa , the world’s biggest payments network, saying it propped up an illegal monopoly over debit payments by imposing “exclusionary” agreements on partners and smothering upstart firms. Visa ’s moves over the years have resulted in American consumers and merchants paying billions of dollars in additional fees, according to the DOJ, which filed a civil antitrust suit in New York for “monopolization” and other unlawful conduct.

In its complaint, the DOJ said Visa threatens merchants and their banks with punitive rates if they route a “meaningful share” of debit transactions to competitors, helping maintain Visa’s network moat. The contracts help insulate three-quarters of Visa’s debit volume from fair competition, the DOJ said. ″Visa wields its dominance, enormous scale, and centrality to the debit ecosystem to impose a web of exclusionary agreements on merchants and banks,” the DOJ said in its release.

Visa Justice Department Antitrust Monopoly Debit Payments

