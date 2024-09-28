Justice Department Sues Alabama Over Voter Roll Purges

The U.S. Department of Justice is now suing the State of Alabama and Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen, alleging the state is violating federal law that prohibits systemic efforts to remove voters within 90 days of an election.) - The U.S. Department of Justice is suing the State of Alabama and Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen, alleging the state is violating federal law that prohibits systemic efforts to remove voters within 90 days of an election.
“I was elected Secretary of State by the people of Alabama, and it is my Constitutional duty to ensure that only American citizens vote in our elections,” Allen responded, though his office added it could not specifically comment on pending litigation because the secretary is a named defendant.more than 3,200 voters registered with federal noncitizen identification numbers and that their voter registrations had been deactivated. The secretary’s announcement came on Aug.
The Quiet Period is an important protection for voters, because systematic removal programs may be error-ridden, cause voter confusion and remove eligible voters days or weeks before Election Day who may be unable to correct the state’s errors in time to vote or may be dissuaded from voting at all. States may remove names from official lists of voters in various ways and for various reasons, but they may not carry-on this kind of systematic removal program so close to a federal election.
Voter Purges Alabama US Department Of Justice Election Law
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »
Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »
Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »
Source: CBSLA - 🏆 552. / 51 Read more »
Source: NBCNews - 🏆 10. / 86 Read more »
Source: FOXSports - 🏆 280. / 63 Read more »