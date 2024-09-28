Just Eat Takeaway.com To Deliver Sex Toys Through Its App

Food delivery firm Just Eat Takeaway.com is partnering with online adult retailer Lovehoney Group to deliver sex toys on its app.

The offering will be available via the company's Just Eat brand in the U.K. and Denmark, and it's Liferando food ordering service in Austria.index's 1% gains. The firm's shares are down around 1% over the last 6 months amid a broader decline in food delivery stocks. ‘How much money do you make?': Here's how to answer that question on a date, according to a dating coach

Food Delivery Just Eat Takeaway.Com Lovehoney Group Sex Toys Sexual Wellness

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCDFW / 🏆 288. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Grubhub-owner Just Eat Takeaway to deliver sex toys in partnership with adult retailer LovehoneyGrubhub-owner Just Eat Takeaway.com has partnered with sex toy retailer Lovehoney Group, in an unexpected expansion into the so-called sexual wellness sector.

Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »

South Carolina Gamecocks' Biggest Takeaway from Week OneThe biggest takeaway from the South Carolina Gamecocks' week one win against Old Dominion.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

TCU Football: What Did We Learn Against LIU?The Horned Frogs won 45-0, but what can fans really takeaway from the game?

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Rat droppings found at Bradford fish and chip shopCourt also shown image of dead mouse found during inspection of takeaway whose owner admits guilt.

Source: bbchealth - 🏆 143. / 63 Read more »

Bradford: Takeaway project aims to cut obesity levelsThe scheme hopes to give people healthier choices from fast food restaurants.

Source: bbchealth - 🏆 143. / 63 Read more »

The Big Apple Was the Big Attraction at New York Fashion Week for Spring 2025Other takeaway trends include optimism, sports, texture, tailoring and leather.

Source: wwd - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »