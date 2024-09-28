Jussie Smollett Hopes To Be A Father In The Next 5-10 Years

Jussie Smollett is hoping to reach a new milestone in the next five to 10 years — becoming a father.

Smollett said his desire to become a parent is one of the reasons why he’s 'still in the game' and fighting 'in all of this.' The Empire star alleged in 2019 that he was the victim of a homophobic and racist attack, claiming two people poured an unknown chemical substance on him and wrapped a rope around his neck.

Following a high-profile trial, Smollett was convicted in 2021 of five out of six felony counts of disorderly conduct. Smollett was sentenced to 30 months of felony probation, with 150 days serving in jail, and required to pay the city of Chicago $120,000 in restitution as well as a fine of $25,000. His release was later granted pending the appeal of his conviction, which Illinois’ high court agreed in March to hear.

Jussie Smollett Fatherhood Future Plans Acting Career Personal Life

