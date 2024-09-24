Juneau Voters To Decide Fate Of Two School Board Members In Recall Election

When Juneau voters fill out this year’s municipal election ballot, they’re going to see two recall petitions – one asking whether to recall Board of Education President Deedie Sorensen, and another asking whether to recall board Vice President Emil Mackey.But qualifying for the ballot doesn’t mean what’s written in the petitions is accurate.

“It’s now the voter’s job to determine whether it’s true or not. It’s not my job to say this is true or not,” Wright said.The ballot says that Sorensen and Mackey failed to do their duty as board members during the 2024 fiscal year budget process – when district administration discoveredBut, for the 2025 fiscal year — which started this past July — the board also had to address another multimillion-dollar deficit.

the fact that we were part of the block of four votes that voted for consolidation, that consistently voted for consolidation. In particular, the closure of Thunder Mountain High School,” she said.“It’s not so much Thunder Mountain. I mean, you closed Floyd Dryden and you closed , and the narrative that’s being put out there is as angry TM parents — a large majority of my signers were middle school parents,” she said.

“I think it’s going to make the board listen to the public a little bit more. Because, I mean, you testify, right? Hours of testimony, you never hear back from them,” she said. “What’s the point of testifying? I mean, it makes you feel like your opinion and your voice doesn’t matter, and you don’t want anybody in the community to feel like that.

