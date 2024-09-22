June Lockhart: 'Lost in Space' Star Was a Real Rock ‘n’ Roll Goddess

June Lockhart has been called a 'rock ‘n’ roll goddess' by her TV son Bill Mumy – with good reason. The 'Lost in Space' star, who is still recognized as one of America’s beloved TV moms, was known to rock out when she wasn’t filming her hit sci-fi series. The actress, 99, told Fox News Digital that she didn't think twice about cranking up the radio when cameras stopped rolling.

It was a view of family dynamics of a marooned group of scientists and two children, and how they survived,' she shared. 'It was ‘Space Family Robinson,’ a play on ‘Swiss Family Robinson.’' . . . Each of my costars was a wonderful professional. It was a very happy set with lots of laughs and genuine affection between us.' When music wasn’t playing, there was plenty of laughter on set.

