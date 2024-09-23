Julia Roberts Seemingly Admits Foreigners Think America Is Ruined Under Biden and Harris

Oscar winner Julia Roberts was one of the many Hollywood celebrities who appeared during Oprah Winfrey’s free commercial for Kamala Harris last week, but during her message, thestar seemed to accidentally admit that people in foreign nations think Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have ruined America.

Roberts explained that she wants people she meets overseas to be excited that she is American and she exclaimed, “I want people to say ‘Oh, you’re American?’” She went on to add, “not ‘Oh, how’s it going over there,'” in a tone that implies that the foreigners she is meeting feel that America is not doing well.

But who has been leading the nation for the last four years to cause foreigners to feel so bad for Americans? None other than Kamala Harris and Joe Biden. Further, except for only a few brief respites, Democrats have held a lock on power over the country since Nancy Pelosi rose to the Speaker’s chair in 2007. Republicans have had nowhere near the lock on power that Democrats have had in Washington over the last 16 years.

Julia Roberts Kamala Harris Joe Biden Foreign Policy Democrat Leadership

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Julia Roberts Seems to Admit Biden, Harris Have Ruined America During Oprah EventSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

What to Know About Julia Roberts’ Brother Eric RobertsActor Eric Roberts stops by Studio 1A to talk about his new memoir “Runaway Train: Or, The Story of My Life So Far” where he opens up about his storied life and career.

Source: TODAYshow - 🏆 389. / 55 Read more »

Eric Roberts offers 'public apology' to sister Julia RobertsEric Roberts publicly apologized to younger sister Julia Roberts and his daughter Emma for harsh comments he once made about their acting careers.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Eric Roberts Issues Public Apology To Julia Roberts In New MemoirActor Eric Roberts offered a public apology to his sister, Oscar-winning actress Julia Roberts, in his new memoir 'Runaway Train: Or the Story of My Life So Far'. Roberts previously claimed responsibility for both Julia and daughter Emma Roberts' success in Hollywood, a statement he now calls 'asinine'. In the book, Roberts also details his struggles with addiction and its impact on his family.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Julia Roberts' Brother Eric Roberts Apologizes for Disparaging Comment He Made About Her CareerIris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise.

Source: marieclaire - 🏆 102. / 63 Read more »

Julia Roberts, Eric Roberts’ Sibling Relationship: TimelineJulia Roberts and her older brother, Eric Roberts, were estranged for more than 10 years — a timeline of the sibling drama

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »