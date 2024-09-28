Julia Louis-Dreyfus: A Kinder, More Effective Discourse With Harris in Office

Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus said Friday on MSNBC’s “The Beat” that if Vice President Kamala Harris wins in November, the country’s discourse will become “kinder and more effective.”
Louis-Dreyfus said, “I think making fun of it is a very good step. It points out the absurdity of the situation. And I think can drive home a point in a way that has teeth. And I was happy to lend my sort of skill set to that arena. I’m not a politician. I’m not an expert on various issues that we’re up against today. But I do know, I do feel strongly about who our leaders should be as an American citizen. I would really like it if the discourse could become kinder and more effective.
She added, “I’m concerned about having Trump in office because I fear that he’s open to cutting Social Security. He’s open to cutting Medicare benefits. And against, really, fundamentally, supporting people’s health, the citizens of the United States and their health. Kamala Harris is all for expanding health care for the citizens of the United States and God love her for it, it’s so fundamental. It’s hard to even put into words. It’s so fundamental.
IDF on U.S. Ceasefire Calls: Hezbollah Attacked Us for a Year and ‘No One Talked About a Ceasefire’ Until We Fought BackHezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah transformed the militant group into a potent regional forceExclusive — Jon LeFevre: VoterMaps Project Can Help Turn Millions of Americans into Voter ‘Fraud Detectors’
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Kamala Harris US Election Political Discourse Satire
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »
Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »
Source: RollingStone - 🏆 483. / 51 Read more »
Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »
Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »
Source: FOX26Houston - 🏆 448. / 53 Read more »