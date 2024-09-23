Jujutsu Kaisen Fans Misled Into Hoping For A Sequel

Shōnen Jump's hit battle manga, Jujutsu Kaisen , is soon set to conclude its six-year-long run, but an ambiguous message has stoked fans' hopes for a continuation ahead of the final chapter's release. The latest issue of Weekly Shōnen Jump includes plenty of announcements regarding Jujutsu Kaisen 's exciting finale, but one in particular may have misled fans.

Though the rest of the page only talks about celebrating the finale and the special events and gifts planned for the final chapter, many fans got their hopes up and took this as confirmation of Jujutsu Kaisen getting a sequel or a continuation. However, proper translations of the page have since proved this is not the case.

Jujutsu Kaisen's Disappointing New "Unbelievable Project" Confirms an Unfortunate Trend Jujutsu Kaisen's new project has turned out to be a complete letdown and is a sign of a new concerning trend around such announcements in the space.

Jujutsu Kaisen Sequel Manga Anime Weekly Shōnen Jump

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



screenrant / 🏆 7. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sukuna's True Form Reveal Shocks Jujutsu Kaisen's Fans (But It Makes Perfect Sense)Merlyn De Souza is a freelance writer and anime enthusiast based in the tiny coastal state of Goa, India. When she isn&039;t writing, she can be found exploring various realms of entertainment including, but not limited to, K-dramas, novels, and the occasional manhwa.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Jujutsu Kaisen Mei Mei Cosplay Is So Anime-Accurate, Fans Won't Believe ItJujutsu Kaisen Mei Mei with her hair covering her face looking down

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

10 Jujutsu Kaisen Characters With The Most Missed Potential10 Jujutsu Kaisen Characters With The Most Missed Potential

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Jujutsu Kaisen Mahito Cosplay Is Scary With How Anime Accurate It IsJujutsu-Kaisen-Opening-Mahito

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

"You Are Me": Sukuna's Anticlimactic Ending in Jujutsu Kaisen Is Actually Geniusyuji and sukuna back to back in jujutsu kaisen with yuji surrounded by black flash sparks and sukuna using his fire arrow techniqiue

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Shonen Jump's New Hit Anime Is Jujutsu Kaisen's True Successor For Two Key ReasonsThe Elusive Samurai is JJK's heir

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »