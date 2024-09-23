Jujutsu Kaisen Fans Misled Into Hoping For A Sequel

Shōnen Jump's hit battle manga, Jujutsu Kaisen , is soon set to conclude its six-year-long run, but an ambiguous message has stoked fans' hopes for a continuation ahead of the final chapter's release. The latest issue of Weekly Shōnen Jump includes plenty of announcements regarding Jujutsu Kaisen 's exciting finale, but one in particular may have misled fans.
Though the rest of the page only talks about celebrating the finale and the special events and gifts planned for the final chapter, many fans got their hopes up and took this as confirmation of Jujutsu Kaisen getting a sequel or a continuation. However, proper translations of the page have since proved this is not the case.
Jujutsu Kaisen's Disappointing New "Unbelievable Project" Confirms an Unfortunate Trend Jujutsu Kaisen's new project has turned out to be a complete letdown and is a sign of a new concerning trend around such announcements in the space.
