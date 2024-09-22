Juggernaut Regains Power And Immunity To Telepathy Without Helmet

In Marvel Comics , the unstoppable Juggernaut has been giving Professor X and the rest of the X-Men a hard go of it for decades, with his brute strength and mystically-imbued power making up for his lack of smarts and critical thinking on the battlefield. When regaining his powers after losing them for a time, Juggernaut received a badass redesign along with the removal of his most exploited weakness: his susceptibility to a telepath’s abilities whenever his helmet is ripped off.

But in Amazing X-Men #15 - #19 during an arc dubbed “Once and Future Juggernaut,” Cain has been de-powered for some time, with the battle over a recently resurfaced Cyttorak gem leading to a mad race to see who can nab it first, resulting in Cain regaining his Juggernaut mantle along with the ability to block telepathy without wearing his helmet.

Making Juggernaut stronger and more badass-looking than ever before, Juggernaut regaining his ultimate power came at a time when Cain had settled for a life of peace and solitude, until, that is, he heard about a Phoenix-corrupted Cyclops murdering his brother, Professor X, in cold blood during 2012’s Avengers vs. X-Men storyline.

Attacked by Storm, Iceman, and the rest of the X-Men on the scene, the team predictably attempts to “Take the helmet,” directly targeting the one weakness of Juggernaut’s they know they can exploit. Believing that with the telepathic Rachel Summers at their side, they should easily win, Juggernaut unexpectedly removes his helmet mid-fight, revealing a more demon than human redesign underneath, surprising Colossus and bringing Cain more visually in line with his demonic master.

