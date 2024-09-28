Judge Denies Hochul's Request To Dismiss Congestion Fee Lawsuits

Judge Arthur Engoron made the decision in a Manhattan court after hearing about two hours of arguments in a case brought by transportation and environmental advocates that support the feeA New York judge has denied Gov. Kathy Hochul ’s request to toss out lawsuits challenging her decision to halt a new congestion fee for drivers into Manhattan

A New York judge on Friday denied Gov. Kathy Hochul’s request to toss out lawsuits challenging her decision to halt a new congestion fee for drivers into Manhattan. “What the judge did here is he said that congestion pricing will not be delayed by legal technicalities,” he said outside court. “That’s a huge victory for people that care about the law and people that care about congestion pricing.”Alan Schoenfeld, a lawyer representing Hochul and the state Department of Transportation in the lawsuits, didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

