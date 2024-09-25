JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon Praises Elon Musk's Government Efficiency Commission Plan

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon praised Elon Musk 's plan for a government efficiency commission, calling it a "very good idea" while highlighting the need for heightened government accountability. In an interview with CNBC-TV18 at the India Investor Summit, Prashant Nair brought up Musk's proposal for an efficiency task force to audit the federal government. "So Elon, this idea about having an efficiency commission, I actually like the idea.

It would then provide recommendations for "drastic reforms" aimed at promoting efficiency, Trump said, with the goal of eliminating fraud and improper payments within six months of the commission being formed. CEO OF JP MORGAN WARNS OF US ECONOMIC FATE WORSE THAN RECESSION: ‘THE WORST OUTCOME’ The Tesla CEO acknowledged his agreement to serve on the commission, writing on X that, "I look forward to serving America if the opportunity arises.

