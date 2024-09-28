Jovan Blacksher Jr. Shines in Cal's Intrasquad Scrimmage

Cal’s Friday night intrasquad scrimmage showed that Stanford transfer Andrej Stojakovic is a smooth scorer and that freshman Jeremiah Wilkinson might get some meaningful playing time, but the player who stood out most was an Oakland-born 5-foot-11 guy named Jovan Blacksher Jr.

You may not know much about Blacksher. That’s because the real Jovan Blacksher was not around the past two seasons. Blacksher returned in the 10th game of last season as a sixth man for a Grand Canyon team that finished 30-5 and reached the second round of the NCAA tournament. Blacksher says he’s completely healthy – he does not even wear a brace on his knee – and Madsen says Blacksher is every bit as good now as he was three years ago at Grand Canyon.Madsen knows because the Utah Valley team Madsen coached in 2021-22 lost twice to the Bradsher-led ‘Lopes, with Blacksher collecting 23 points and six assists in one win and 15 points and five assists in the other.

Cal Bears Jovan Blacksher Jr. College Basketball Intrasquad Scrimmage Point Guard

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SInow / 🏆 273. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cal Beat Writer Makes Outrageous Prediction for Cal at AuburnCal beat writer Jake Curtis answers five questions as the Cal Bears gear up to visit the Auburn Tigers, including an eyebrow-raising prediction.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Auburn’s Defense Shines Despite Loss to Cal: ‘We Had a Plan Put Together’Despite the upset loss, the Auburn Tigers defense played well enough to win against the Cal Golden Bears.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Curtain Calls: Superb cast shines in Cal Shakes production of ‘As You Like It’Director Elizabeth Carter leans heavily on the power of nature to heal and the ideal of a much more gender-expansive world in Cal Shakes’ production of “As You Like It” as the Bru…

Source: OakTribNews - 🏆 597. / 51 Read more »

FIU Football: DC Jovan Dewitt Named Conference USA Coordinator Of The WeekThe FIU defense had a program record five interceptions in their recent win over Central Michigan

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Cal State LA, UC Irvine awarded $1 million grant for materials scienceMaterials science is the study of the properties of solid materials and how those properties are determined by a material’s composition and structure.

Source: ladailynews - 🏆 332. / 59 Read more »

Cal Fire stops forward progress of brush fire burning near PetalumaCal Fire crews have stopped the forward progress of an approximately 30-acre brush fire burning two miles west of Petaluma early Thursday evening, according to officials.

Source: KPIXtv - 🏆 443. / 53 Read more »