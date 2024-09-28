Jovan Blacksher Jr. Shines in Cal's Intrasquad Scrimmage

Cal’s Friday night intrasquad scrimmage showed that Stanford transfer Andrej Stojakovic is a smooth scorer and that freshman Jeremiah Wilkinson might get some meaningful playing time, but the player who stood out most was an Oakland-born 5-foot-11 guy named Jovan Blacksher Jr.
You may not know much about Blacksher. That’s because the real Jovan Blacksher was not around the past two seasons. Blacksher returned in the 10th game of last season as a sixth man for a Grand Canyon team that finished 30-5 and reached the second round of the NCAA tournament. Blacksher says he’s completely healthy – he does not even wear a brace on his knee – and Madsen says Blacksher is every bit as good now as he was three years ago at Grand Canyon.Madsen knows because the Utah Valley team Madsen coached in 2021-22 lost twice to the Bradsher-led ‘Lopes, with Blacksher collecting 23 points and six assists in one win and 15 points and five assists in the other.
