Joshua Ray Walker Reveals Cancer Has Spread To His Lungs

Published: Sep. 22, 2024, 5:30 a.m.Many in the country music world have been following along and sending support as Joshua Ray Walker shares updates on his cancer battle.

Walker told fans that surgeons had to drill five holes in his ribs, deflate his lung, cut out a section of it, sew it back together and then re-inflate it. Walker said that prior to chemo he was told “I had a 90% chance of having clear tests post treatment,” he continued. “So to find completely new-growth in a new organ was something for which I was not prepared.”

Joshua Ray Walker Country Music Cancer Lung Cancer Colon Cancer

