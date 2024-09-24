Josh Hart Receives Yankees Jersey Honoring His Great Uncle, Baseball Legend Elston Howard

, forward Josh Hart has won adoration from fans for his hard-nosed play and voluminous rebounding despite his relatively short stature.

However, many may not know that Hart is related by blood to a city sports icon that predated him by 60 years. Hart is the grandnephew of formerOn Tuesday, Hart dropped by Yankee Stadium before New York's game against the Baltimore Orioles. While he was there, the Yankees gifted him a No. 32 jersey in Howard's honor.

The Yankees gifted Josh Hart a number 32 jersey in honor of his great uncle Elston Howard who was the first Black player on the Yankees, and one with the Negro League's Kansas City Monarchs. He was a 12-time All-Star, the 1963 American League MVP, a four-time world champion, and a two-time Gold Glove winner.

The St. Louis native died in 1980 of myocarditis, a rare heart condition; he was 51 and had ended his coaching career just a year earlier. However, his legacy lives on in Hart.Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game.

Josh Hart Elston Howard New York Yankees NBA MLB

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SInow / 🏆 273. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Josh Hart Gets Honest About Disappointment in Being Traded From Lakers to PelicansFormer Lakers guard Josh Hart expressed disappointment in bring traded from the Lakers.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

New York Knicks' Josh Hart Does Good By FanJosh Hart made sure that a New York Knicks fan didn't have to make a tough decision.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Knicks' Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart host block party for Roommates Show in Central ParkNew York Knicks stars Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and co-host Matt Hillman hosted their first live event for their podcast, 'Roommates Show,” in front of

Source: amNewYork - 🏆 336. / 59 Read more »

Josh Hart Pokes Fun at Size of Jalen Brunson's Head in 'Late Night' AppearanceThe Knicks duo carried their antics onto NBC's 'Late Night' with Seth Meyers

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Josh Hart Didn't Like New York Knicks Teammate at FirstIt took a few tries for New York Knicks stars Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart to fully form their chemistry.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Josh Hart Shuts Down New York Knicks Center IdeaJosh Hart previously filled in admirably when injuries ate away at the New York Knicks' interior depth.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »