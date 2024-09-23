Josh Allen's Passing Prowess Key To Buffalo Bills' Victory Over Jacksonville Jaguars

Josh Allen has succeeded against the Jacksonville pass defense in the past, and he should be counted on to do so again as this unit has looked awfully vulnerable through two weeks.will focus in on Josh Allen , who has had a great start to the season and now faces a defense that has struggled to get going this season.to find the very best ways for you involved on the Bills ’ QB on Monday Night Football this September 23.

Heading into this one, we have to expect the Bills to focus on Allen’s arm to get them the win over the. The Jags are 0-2, but they’ve narrowly lost to the Dolphins and the Browns. The Jaguars have only allowed an average of 103 rushing yards per game, which puts them in the Top 33% of teams in the league. Where they’ve really struggled is against the pass, with only two teams giving up more than the average of 245.5 yards that they have.

Next up I’m backing one of the most disappointing players on the Bills’ offense so far this season inSean McDermott has said since the opening week that they want to find ways to get Kincaid the ball and we saw an increase from two targets to four last week. With the potential for an increase in passing volume, it makes sense to see him get Over 3.5 receptions for the second week in a row.

