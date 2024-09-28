Jose Alvarado Signs Two-Year Extension With New Orleans Pelicans

Former Georgia Tech point guard Jose Alvarado landed himself a nice contract extension today with the New Orleans Pelicans . According to Shams Charania at The Athletic, Alvarado has agreed to a two year, $9 Million Dollar extension with the Pelicans and he has a player option for the 2026-2027 season.

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado has agreed to a two-year, $9 million contract extension, with a player option for the 2026-27 season, Vice President of Octagon Basketball, Ron Shade, toldSince going undrafted and signing with the Pelicans, Alvarado has developed into one of the best and most impactful players in the NBA off the bench. For his career, Alvarado has averaged 7.5 PPG, 2.1 APG, and 1.2 steals per game on 42% shooting and 34% shooting from three.

New Orleans is hoping to get back to the playoffs this season and made a big trade for former Hawks guard Dejonte Murray. Alvarado is going to be key to the Pelicans success this season. "Tough, gritty, high motor point guard who was an ironman and floor general for the Yellow Jackets for four seasons … Undisputed leader and heart and soul of a Tech team that won its first ACC Championship in 28 years and played in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 11 years … Named ACC Defensive Player of the year and second-team All-ACC after making third-team All-ACC as a junior … Also named Georgia Co-Player of the Year by the Atlanta Tipoff Club … Started all but one game he...

Jose Alvarado New Orleans Pelicans Contract Extension NBA

