Jose Alvarado Signs Two-Year Contract Extension with Pelicans

The former Georgia Tech star finished the year with averages of 7.1 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 41.2% from the field and 37.7% from the three-point range in 56 games.

Via Charania: "New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado has agreed to a two-year, $9 million contract extension, with a player option for the 2026-27 season, Vice President of Octagon Basketball, Ron Shade, told New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado has agreed to a two-year, $9 million contract extension, with a player option for the 2026-27 season, Vice President of Octagon Basketball, Ron Shade, toldHe finished last year with averages of 5.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 57.3% from the field and 41.5% from the three-point range in 61 games.

Apr 21, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. dunks against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the fourth quarter of game one of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn ImagesThe Pelicans will open up the 2024-25 NBA season on October 23 when they host the Chicago Bulls in New Orleans.

NBA Pelicans Jose Alvarado Contract Extension

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SInow / 🏆 273. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jose Alvarado Signs Two-Year Extension With New Orleans PelicansNew Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado has agreed to a two-year, $9 million contract extension with a player option for the 2026-27 season. Alvarado, who went undrafted and has blossomed into one of the NBA's best bench players, averaged 7.5 PPG, 2.1 APG, and 1.2 steals per game last season.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Pelicans Sign Jose Alvarado To Two-Season ExtensionThe New Orleans Pelicans are locking up one of their developmental success stories in guard Jose Alvarado. Alvarado, who went undrafted in 2021, has impressed with his defense and signed a two-season, $9 million contract extension.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

Cougars in the NBA: Galen Robinson Jr. signs with New Orleans PelicansThe journeyman finds his next stop deeper in the Bayou

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Phillies’ José Alvarado returns from ‘personal matter’, thanks team and fans for supportThe lefty was placed on the restricted list on Monday to attend to a 'personal situation' with his family in Venezuela. He said he's happy to be back with the team.

Source: PhillyDailyNews - 🏆 89. / 67 Read more »

José Alvarado has five scoreless appearances since returning from restricted list: ‘He’s pitching free’J.T. Realmuto and Kyle Schwarber both returned to the Phillies' lineup ahead of Friday night's series opener against the Mets. Edmundo Sosa and Alec Bohm had encouraging injury updates.

Source: PhillyDailyNews - 🏆 89. / 67 Read more »

Former San Jose Sharks Forward Signs in Swiss LeagueDespite reports of interest from NHL teams, a former San Jose Sharks forward has signed in Switzerland.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »