Jose Alvarado Signs Two-Year Contract Extension with Pelicans

The former Georgia Tech star finished the year with averages of 7.1 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 41.2% from the field and 37.7% from the three-point range in 56 games.
Via Charania: "New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado has agreed to a two-year, $9 million contract extension, with a player option for the 2026-27 season, Vice President of Octagon Basketball, Ron Shade, told
The Pelicans will open up the 2024-25 NBA season on October 23 when they host the Chicago Bulls in New Orleans.
Cougars in the NBA: Galen Robinson Jr. signs with New Orleans PelicansThe journeyman finds his next stop deeper in the Bayou
