Jordan's King Abdullah II Condemns International Community For 'Failing Moral Duty' To Protect Palestinians

King Abdullah II of Jordan condemned the international community for allegedly failing their “moral duty” to protect Palestinian civilians during his U.N. General AssemblyThe king dedicated the entirety of his speech to condemning Israel ’s self-defense operations against the jihadist terror organization Hamas . Israel launched a sweeping anti-terrorist initiative in Hamas -controlled Gaza following theof the country by Hamas terrorists on October 7, 2023.

King Abdullah continued to declare that world nations must act to protect Palestinians – except Jordan, which would not accept Palestinian refugees in the name of rejecting “forced displacement.” “That includes those who continue to propagate the idea of Jordan as an alternative homeland,” he added, “so let me be very, very clear: that will never happen. We will never accept the forced displacement of Palestinians, which is a war crime.”

Jordan King Abdullah II UN General Assembly Israel Palestine Hamas Terrorism Civilian Casualties

