Jordan Love To Start For Packers Against Vikings

The Green Bay Packers are getting back their starting quarterback. Jordan Love will start in Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings after missing the last two games due to an MCL injury, according to multiple reports.

was the first to report the news. Love was injured with less than a minute remaining in the Packers' 34-29 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1. He was initially expected to be sidelined 3-6 weeks, but Love returned to practice last week and said he was 'pretty close' to playing against the Tennessee Titans last Sunday. Instead, backup Malik Willis started in Love's place for the second straight week and led Green Bay to its second straight win.

