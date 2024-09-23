Jony Ive Confirms Working on ChatGPT Hardware Device

Reports about a year ago said that former Apple design guru Jony Ive was working to create the 'iPhone of artificial intelligence' in partnership with OpenAI. This would become the first first-party ChatGPT device, with the startup rumored to be looking for around $1 billion in funding to start this endeavor. Months later, we learned that Jony Ive had hired another former iPhone designer who had just departed Apple , Tang Tan.

There's no question that the ChatGPT device will compete against the iPhone, which is an AI product now that Apple created Apple Intelligence. It'll also compete against Google's Pixel phones. The Pixel 9 is Google's main AI hardware product. But that doesn't necessarily mean the ChatGPT product will look like a smartphone. Reports say that OpenAI is also raising a new investment round at a valuation of $100 billion.

