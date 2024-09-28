Jonathan Anderson Revives Loewe With a Whimsical Blend of Influences

Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Courtesy of Issey Miyake, Loewe , Getty Images, a leather goods brand founded in Madrid in 1846 that had been struggling for years to find a contemporary look. Born in Ireland and trained as an actor before he discovered fashion’s smoke and mirrors, Anderson had the idea of rooting Loewe ’s style in images of Ibiza in the 70s.
That’s when he took the conceptual leap into Surrealism, a move that completely changed how people saw Loewe and, more importantly, Anderson over the next two or three seasons. And was it his final Loewe show? You could feel that something was up from the unusually large gathering of fellow designers, including Pieter Mulier of Alaia and Sarah Burton of Givenchy, and several top LVMH executives, notably Delphine Arnault, the chief executive of Dior. Also in the crowd was the director Luca Guadagnini, for whose recent films,Anderson designed costumes. Most guests round the circle stood, applauding, and Anderson looked teary.
