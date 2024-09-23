Johnson Demands Information on Susceptibility of Trump Campaign to Cyberattacks

Johnson is requesting information on how the Trump campaign was susceptible to cyberattacks earlier this summer, according to a letter he sent to leaders of the FBI, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency on Friday. The letter follows a report last week that Iran ian hackers disseminated stolen information from the Trump campaign in what Johnson called evidence that Iran is “highly motivated to prevent his election.
Johnson is pressing the agencies to disclose how the cyberattacks occurred and the timeline of how quickly the hacking was detected and verified, according to the letter. There’s no indication the recipients, associated with the Biden campaign, replied, according to the agencies. A campaign official told CNN none of the materials were used.
