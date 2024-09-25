Johnny Depp Jokes About His Life Turning 'Into A Soap Opera'

Johnny Depp seemingly referred to his June 2022 defamation lawsuit against ex Amber Heard while promoting his new film , joking that parts of his life turned"into a soap opera.

She added,"I make this decision having lost faith in the American legal system, where my unprotected testimony served as entertainment and social media fodder." that they were"pleased to formally close the door on this painful chapter for Mr. Depp" and that he would be donating $1 million paid to him by Heard's insurance to charity.

Johnny Depp Amber Heard Defamation Trial New Film San Sebastian Film Festival

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCDFW / 🏆 288. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Johnny Depp Jokes About Life Turning 'Into a Soap Opera' While Promoting New FilmWhile promoting his latest film, Johnny Depp seemingly referenced his high-profile defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard, jokingly comparing parts of his life to a 'soap opera'. Depp discussed how he related to the film's subject, Amedeo Modigliani, adding that they had both experienced numerous ordeals.

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

Tim Burton's 70% Rotten Tomatoes Horror Classic Slashes Onto a New Streaming Platform Next MonthJohnny Depp in Sleepy Hollow

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Johnny Depp likens Amber Heard defamation trial to a 'soap opera'Johnny Depp reflected on bizarre defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard during San Sebastian Film Festival appearance for upcoming Al Pacino movie.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

"Sick To My Stomach": How Johnny Depp's Appearance As Infamous Crime Boss Triggered Former Irish MobsterJohnny Depp as Whitey Bulger in Black Mass

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

One Of Johnny Depp's Best Crime Movies Enters Netflix's Top 10 Chart In USJohnny Depp as Whitey Bulger in Black Mass

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

What Happened To FBI Agent John Connolly After Working With Whitey BulgerJoel Edgerton as John Connolly and Johnny Depp as Whitey Bulger in Black Mass

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »