Johnny Cash Becomes First Musician Honored With U.S. Capitol Statue

The Cash statue is the second new figure Arkansas has sent to be placed at the U.S. Capitol Johnny Cash now stands among the most famous politicians, trailblazers and activists of American history as he became the first professional musician to be honored with a statue in the U.S. Capitol.

Each state selects two statues to place within the Capitol. The Cash statue is the second new figure Arkansas has sent to replace two existing images that had represented the state at the U.S. Capitol for more than 100 years. Another statue depicting civil rights leader Known as the “The Man in Black,” Cash was a vivid storyteller who sang with a deep voice songs like “I Walk The Line," “Ring of Fire,” “Jackson” and “A Boy Named Sue.

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders led a group of Arkansas lawmakers at the ceremony. She said she grew up in a musical family where “after God and country, came Johnny Cash.” She noted how Cash struggled with addiction but went on to perform for prisoners and held a deep religious faith. She described him as a “hymn-singing Christian” who also experienced difficult times.Cash's daughter, Rosanne Cash, said her father would have viewed the statue “as the ultimate” honor in his life.

Johnny Cash US Capitol Statue Music Arkansas

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCPhiladelphia / 🏆 569. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Arkansas unveils Johnny Cash statue inside the US CapitolJohnny Cash will soon be seen in the unlikeliest of venues, with a statue of the famed singer about to be unveiled at the U.S. Capitol. Congressional leaders, Arkansas lawmakers and members of the Cash family will be on hand Tuesday for the unveiling of a bronze statue in the likeness of the “Man in Black.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Monument to Johnny Cash is unveiled at the US CapitolJohnny Cash will soon be seen in the unlikeliest of venues, with a statue of the famed singer about to be unveiled at the U.S. Capitol

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

Johnny Cash statue unveiled at US Capitol as iconic Arkansas figureA statue of the late singer-songwriter Johnny Cash was unveiled at the U.S. Capitol, with congressional leaders, Arkansas lawmakers, and the Cash family attending the event.

Source: FOX29philly - 🏆 570. / 51 Read more »

Bronze Statue Of Johnny Cash Unveiled At U.S. CapitolA bronze statue depicting country music legend Johnny Cash was unveiled Tuesday at the U.S. Capitol, replacing an older statue from Arkansas' collection. Congressional leaders, Arkansas lawmakers and members of the Cash family attended the ceremony.

Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »

Statue Of Johnny Cash Unveiled In U.S. CapitolA statue of legendary musician Johnny Cash was unveiled at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, marking the first time a professional musician has been honored with such a tribute. Both Republican and Democratic leaders joined members of Cash’s family for the ceremony, which attracted hundreds of other attendees.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Johnny Cash statue unveiled at the US CapitolA statue of American musician Johnny Cash was unveiled at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, making Cash the first musician to receive the honor.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »