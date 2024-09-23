John Mulaney Eviscerates AI Industry At Salesforce's Dreamforce Event

Standup comedian John Mulaney was invited to do a set at an AI event in San Francisco last week that organizer Salesforce billed as the "largest AI event in the world," with roughly 45,000 people expected to be in attendance.
But little did they know Mulaney was about to eviscerate the company and the AI industry as a whole, delivering a lethal reality check to all those audience members at the Dreamforce event."If AI is truly smarter than us and tells us that should die, then I think we should die," a deadpan Mulaney told the crowd, as"Let me get this straight," he said.
"Some of the vaguest language ever devised has been used here in the last three days," he said. "The fact that there are 45,000 ‘trailblazers’ here couldn’t devalue the title anymore." He also thanked the crowd for fundamentally changing the world for his almost three-year-old son, ensuring that he "will never talk to an actual human again."
"Instead, a little cartoon Einstein will pop up and give him a sort of good answer and probably refer him to another chatbot," Mulaney told audiences, referring to the fact that chatbots still have a"We’re just two guys hitting Wiffle balls badly and yelling ‘Good job’ at each other," he said. "It’s sort of the same energy here at Dreamforce."
