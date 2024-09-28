John Deere Recalls Nearly 150,000 Compact Utility Tractors Due to Braking Risk

Farm equipment company John Deere is recalling about 147,900 compact utility tractors in the U.S. due to the risk they could lose braking and crash.The recalled John Deere 1023E, 1025R and 2025R compact utility tractors could pose a "crash hazard" to users if their front bell crank in the brake linkage experiences a failure, according to a recall alert published Thursday by the Consumer Product Safety Commission .

Those led to one hospitalization, two impact injuries and "minor" damage to the tractors, according to the CPSC.TRUMP SAYS HE'LL HIT JOHN DEERE WITH 200% TARIFFS IF IT MOVES PRODUCTION TO MEXICO"Nothing is more important to us than the safety of our customers," John Deere told FOX Business. "For this reason, in cooperation with the U.S.

John Deere Recall Tractors Braking System Safety Hazard

