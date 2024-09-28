Joe Rogan Warns Free Speech Endangered If Harris, Walz Win 2024 Election

Podcasting powerhouse Joe Rogan has warned his millions of listeners that free speech will be endangered if Kamala Harris and Tim Walz win the 2024 election in November.

“I don’t think it turns around if Kamala Harris gets into office. I think they clamp down more,” Rogan said as he identified X and Rumble as some of the only social media platforms on which free speech flourishes. “She openly discussed the need for the same rules to apply to Facebook and Twitter and the possibility that Elon Musk could lose his privileges. There are so many wild things that they are saying,” Rogan told his listeners.“Tim Walz said that the First Amendment doesn’t apply to misinformation or hate speech. Okay, well, it certainly does. It does,” the podcaster and comedian explained.

