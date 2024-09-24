Jimmy Kimmel Tricked iPhone Users Into Thinking Their Phones Were Faster

series last Friday caught the attention of late-night hosts in the U.S. ABC's Jimmy Kimmel , who traditionally does a funny bit about the latest iPhone launch, did it again with a seriously funny bit that took place on the streets of Hollywood, California. Here's the setup. A"reporter" stops iPhone users and asks them if they would be interested in having the information on their device switched over to thewould know right off the bat that this is a hoax.
So even though these iPhone users are getting back their own phone, they rave about the better screen, and how much faster the device is."This is processing so much quicker than my phone," says one iPhone owner. The joke is on him because it is his iPhone that he is scrolling through. Another person, when prompted to check out the enhanced images in the Photos app, raved over the improvement even though she was actually browsing through the Photos app on her phone.
One gentleman who was fooled by the gag revealed that he is a sales expert for Apple Southcoast Plaza which is an Apple Store in Costa Mesa, California. If this proves anything, it is that the use of benchmark tests is more important than you would think since our minds can be tricked into believing our devices are running faster than they are.
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
