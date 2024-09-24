Jimmy Kimmel Tricked iPhone Users Into Thinking Their Phones Were Faster

series last Friday caught the attention of late-night hosts in the U.S. ABC's Jimmy Kimmel , who traditionally does a funny bit about the latest iPhone launch, did it again with a seriously funny bit that took place on the streets of Hollywood, California. Here's the setup. A"reporter" stops iPhone users and asks them if they would be interested in having the information on their device switched over to thewould know right off the bat that this is a hoax.

So even though these iPhone users are getting back their own phone, they rave about the better screen, and how much faster the device is."This is processing so much quicker than my phone," says one iPhone owner. The joke is on him because it is his iPhone that he is scrolling through. Another person, when prompted to check out the enhanced images in the Photos app, raved over the improvement even though she was actually browsing through the Photos app on her phone.

One gentleman who was fooled by the gag revealed that he is a sales expert for Apple Southcoast Plaza which is an Apple Store in Costa Mesa, California. If this proves anything, it is that the use of benchmark tests is more important than you would think since our minds can be tricked into believing our devices are running faster than they are.

Follow us on social media to catch the latest trending stories, watch exclusive videos, and join the conversation with our vibrant community! Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative.

Jimmy Kimmel Iphone Prank Technology Apple

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



PhoneArena / 🏆 322. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Donald Trump Resurrects His Beef With Jimmy Kimmel and Oprah at Pennsylvania RallyThe former president not only took issue with the two celebrities, but shoutouts also went to Springfield, Ohio and McDonald’s.

Source: thedailybeast - 🏆 307. / 63 Read more »

Chris Hemsworth Gives a Jimmy Kimmel Live Audience Member a Bowl Haircut: See the Reaction!Chris Hemsworth appeared on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' and gave one lucky audience member a bowl haircut.

Source: peoplestyle - 🏆 367. / 59 Read more »

Smashing Pumpkins Bring ‘Sighommi’ to the ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Outdoor StageSmashing Pumpkins performed their latest single 'Sighommi' from 'Aghori Mhori Mei' during a recent appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live.'

Source: RollingStone - 🏆 483. / 51 Read more »

Jimmy Kimmel Attacks Trump over Second Assassination Attempt Reaction: ‘This Is a Crazy Person’Source of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Jimmy Kimmel Asks George Clooney If Trump Will Use Government Against Him After ElectionLate-night host Jimmy Kimmel questioned actor George Clooney about the potential for former President Donald Trump to use government power against him if he wins the upcoming election. This follows a recent assassination attempt against Trump and heightened rhetoric from Democrats and media outlets.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Watch: Jimmy Kimmel Gets Tongue-Tied After Mocking Trump’s Gaffes — ‘That’s Karma’Source of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »