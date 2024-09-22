Jiangxi Provincial Hospital: A Leading Center for Healthcare, Research, and Education

) is a comprehensive hospital integrating medical service, medical education, scientific research, preventive care and rehabilitation. Founded in 1939, which has an 80-year cultural heritage, it has expanded into a modern and large-scale hospital providing a suite of comprehensive clinical specialties, competent faculties, advanced medical technologies, and scientific research, and it is one of the first-grade A tertiary hospitals in China .

The hospital is the national demonstration center for clinical teaching and training, the national demonstration base for SP teaching, the national off-campus practice teaching base for university students, the teaching base for the wound repair project of the Capacity Building and Continuing Education Center of the National Health Commission, the national faculty training center for clinical pharmacists, and the national clinical pharmacist training base.1. Excellent talents.

3.Discipline leaders. Having a title of or above associate professor in famous foreign universities or scientific research institutions; having produced great scientific research outputs in the related fields; capable of leading the related discipline to the top level in China. The hospital is composed of Donghu campus and Xianghu campus. The former covers an area of 18 acres with 2900 beds, and the latter covers an area of 82 acres with 3299 beds. Currently, there are 9 “National Key Clinical Specialties” and 1 “National Clinical Center” in the hospital.

