JetBlue Flight Diverts to Kansas Airport After Smoke Alert in Cargo Bay

The JetBlue flight from New York's John F. Kennedy airport to San Diego International diverted to Salina Regional airport around 6:30p.m. SaturdayA JetBlue flight transporting passengers to San Diego diverted from its planned route and made an emergency landing at a regional airport in central Kansas Saturday evening.

The Airbus plane flying from New York's John F. Kennedy airport had landed due to smoke in the cockpit, a representative of the Salina Airport Authority told KSNW, the NBC affiliate in Wichita, Kansas."The pilot came on and let us know that he was seeing an alert for smoke in the cargo bay," said Seth Odell, a passenger on the flight."Some passengers did report hearing a loud bang, too," he added.

Fire crews from Salina Fire Department were dispatched to the airfield at 6:20 p.m. CT Saturday evening, about ten minutes prior to the flight landing, according to Salina Fire Battalion Chief Derrick Herzog.

All 130 passengers and crewmembers onboard the flight were offloaded safely without injury, Herzog added.Passengers were waiting for a new plane to fly to them before continuing to San Diego, according to the Salina Airport Authority.NBC 7 has reached out to JetBlue for a statement but has not yet received a response, although the airline was responding to passengers via social media.

"Since this isn't an airport we service, it may take a little more time for plans to be implemented," the airline responded to Odell's post on X."You'll need to wait for an airport crewmember for assistance. Please know that decisions are all made with safety as our number one priority. We appreciate your patience," it added.San Diego Police Department

Jetblue Emergency Landing Smoke Alert Salina Airport Diverted Flight

