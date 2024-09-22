JetBlue Flight Diverted to Kansas Airport After Smoke Alert

The JetBlue flight from New York's John F. Kennedy airport to San Diego International diverted to Salina Regional airport around 6:30 p.m. SaturdayA JetBlue flight transporting passengers to San Diego diverted from its planned route and made an emergency landing at a regional airport in central Kansas Saturday evening.

"The pilot came on and let us know that he was seeing an alert for smoke in the cargo bay," said Seth Odell, a passenger on the flight."Some passengers did report hearing a loud bang, too," he added.Fire crews from Salina Fire Department were dispatched to the airfield at 6:20 p.m. CT Saturday evening, about 10 minutes prior to the flight landing, according to Salina Fire Battalion Chief Derrick Herzog.

A photo taken from inside a JetBlue plane during an emergency landing in Salina, Kansas, for a headed towards San Diego on Sept. 21, 2024.

