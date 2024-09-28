Jessi Ngatikaura Thinks Zac Affleck Could Have Lied To Jen About Ben Affleck

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Jessi Ngatikaura thinks it's possible Zac Affleck could have lied to his wife, Jen Affleck , about his relationship with Ben Affleck .

“But I will say that I could see a world where Zac told her that, and she believed it because why wouldn't you?” Jessi, 32, said on the Friday, September 27, episode of Scheana Shay’s “Scheananigans” podcast. “I don't think Jen would lie about that. I really don't, but maybe he could. I mean, we've seen a little bit of how he can be.”

After casting was announced for The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, Jessi recalled Jen gaining attention because of her relation to Ben. Since the series dropped earlier this month, reports have surfaced that Jen and Zac are not related to Ben. Jen, who became connected to the A-lister after marrying Zac in 2019, revealed exclusively to Us Weekly that they have never crossed paths.Despite not meeting Ben yet, Jen expressed his desire to connect with him in the near future. “Hopefully we meet him sometime soon because we are family,” Jen said, while costar Mikayla Matthews joked there will be “a family rekindling coming.

