Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn's Daughters Celebrate Sweet 16 with a Magical Party

Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn 's Daughters Charlie and Dolly Look All Grown Up in 'Magical' Sweet 16 Party Picsshowing photos from their daughters Charlie and Dolly's sweet 16 birthday party over the weekend. In the first few photos, the birthday girls look all grown up in a series of black-and-white photo booth pictures.as he stands smiling between his twins. In more snaps, Charlie and Dolly can be seen holding plates of cupcakes with"16" candles in them.

As the ultimate party planners, the proud parents shared additional scenes of the party in the carousel — both before and after the kids arrived. One snap shows a crowded table filled with smiling guests and empty plates. More pictures show the full setup, complete with couches, tables, paper lanterns, purple lighting, large, metallic balloons, and, of course, a DJ.

Jessica and Ashlee Simpson Enjoy a Sister Date Night with Their Daughters at the Movies: 'Beetlejuicers'Teresa Giudice Says Daughter Audriana Will 'Always Be My Little Baby' as She Celebrates Her 15th Birthday

