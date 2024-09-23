Jeremy Saulnier's Next Movie Will Be More Like Green Room Than Rebel Ridge

As interesting as the idea of a Rebel Ridge sequel may sound after the Netflix action movie success, Jeremy Saulnier 's next planned movie has the potential to be even better than Rebel Ridge 2. Serving as Jeremy Saulnier 's fifth feature film, Rebel Ridge has performed incredibly well critically and commercially since its release. The film has stayed in Netflix's weekly top 10 for two weeks straight and boasts an almost perfect Rotten Tomatoes score of 96%.
Since Saulnier's movies were no less compelling even when they gave stark portrayals of humanity's darkest tendencies, it is good that he is gravitating towards his roots with his next movie.
However, Rebel Ridge 2 should not be rushed. It took Rebel Ridge about five years to see the light of day because its production was marred by several delays. Its initial filming dates had to be moved forward because of the lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic. The movie faced another major challenge when John Boyega, initially cast as its lead, suddenly departed from the project. Things eventually worked out for Rebel Ridge after Aaron Pierre hopped on board to play its main character.
