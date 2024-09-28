Jeremy Jones Predicts Fireworks In UNC-Duke Rivalry

Jeremy Jones thinks the total for the UNC - Duke rivalry game should be taller, so he'll take the Over this Saturday while giving out a pair of anytime TD props to complete a manageable same-game parlay.

Duke has struggled to contain the run, and the Tar Heels rank 24th in the country at 221.8 rushing yards per contest. New starting quarterback Jacolby Criswell has also provided a spark in the struggling passing game, as he threw for 475 yards last week in his first start. That balanced attack will provide a new wrinkle to the Blue Devils defense that they have yet to see.

Finally, I will look to the best player on North Carolina to score, and that is running back Omarion Hampton. He has six touchdowns already this season and had 15 last year. He also scored against Duke in 2023. The spread opened before the season at North Carolina -3 but flipped to Duke -3 when it re-opened at the start of this week. It has moved down to 2.5 as of Thursday night.

UNC Duke Rivalry College Football Predictions Same Game Parlay

