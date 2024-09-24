Jennifer Garner And Ina Garten Almost Missed Out On Their Friendship

Jennifer Garner has been a superfan of 'The Barefoot Contessa' star Ina Garten for years, but their friendship almost didn’t happen. In an excerpt from her memoir, 'Be Ready When the Luck Happens,' shared by People, Garten recalled the near miss. 'People who didn’t understand that the guests on my show were my friends in real life often wrote to see if they could cook with me,' Garten wrote.
But the mom of three has no intention of going pro like Garten. 'People ask me if I want a cookbook. I don’t want to make a cookbook. I love cookbooks too much,' Garner told 'Today.' 'I don’t cook without one, so I don’t come up with recipes. I mean, there’s some things that I’ve messed with enough, I get that’s my own recipe now, but that’s fine. We don’t need that.
Jennifer Garner Ina Garten Friendship Memoir Cooking Show
