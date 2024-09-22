Jenna Dewan Gives Birth To Her Second Child

“I had so many profound emotions about not being able to carry my daughter,” Munn captioned her post, which included a photo of the parents and baby together in the hospital. “When I first met our gestational surrogate we spoke mother to mother. She showed me so much grace and understanding, I knew I had found a real-life angel. Words cannot express my gratitude that she kept our baby safe for 9 months and made our dreams come true.”writing that their daughter was born in the year of the dragon.

“That’s a scary process because I have a cancer that feeds off of hormones, so I knew there was a risk,” she told. “Our doctor said, ‘We’re gonna get one for you, and then we are gonna call it.’ And then our doctor called, and he said, ‘Hey, we got the results back: It’s two healthy embryos.’ And I just started bawling, crying. Both of us.

