Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber's 'Dancing With the Stars' Chemistry Has Fans Buzzing

Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber ’s Dancing With the Stars partnership is putting fans of both the Bachelorette and the pro into a frenzy.
“Babe, can I have some?” Sasha asked Jenn who was quick to deny her dance partner a lick. “That is so rude.”The dance duo continued to bicker about their order, revealing that Sasha got three McDonalds cheeseburgers. Don’t worry, he did share the food with Jenn once they eventually got their order. Others commented that they were “cheesin” when watching the clip and others were focused on how relatable Jenn was by eating Sasha’s food while not sharing her own.
“I got a call, it was early in the morning, saying, ‘You need to get on a flight in 45 minutes. And I was flying down to get to the airport. I didn’t have a ticket,” Sasha recalled. “I didn’t even meet her. I see her running to security. I was like, ‘That must Jenn, good, I need to be where she’s going.'”
