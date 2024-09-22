Jedrick Wills Expected To Make Season Debut Against Giants

starting LT Jedrick Willis, who is recovering from a knee injury that ended his 2023 and is listed a questionable, is expected to make his season debut, sources say. A big lift for the Cleveland offense.Wills was a limited participant at each day of practice this week, which represented progress for the young left tackle. In previous weeks he had been listed as a did not practice at least one of the three days.
It's been a long road back to the field for the Alabama product since suffering an MCL injury in November last year. At the time, the Browns thought there was a chance that Wills would be back sooner rather than later as they placed him on the IR but didn't rule him out for the remainder of the season. Over a month later he wound up undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery and was promptly deemed out for the rest of the 2023 campaign.
Wills has been on the comeback trail ever since, gradually ramping things up throughout spring workouts, training camp and now the first few weeks of the season. Initially Wills was expected back for the start of the year, but he revealed a few weeks back that the extent of the injury went beyond just an MCL issue and thus delayed his return.has been on a same path back to action after suffering an even more serious knee injury than Wills in Week 1 of last year.
That means Wills is likely to step into his usual spot as the team's starting left tackle, with second-year tacklemanning the right side. Jones did miss a day of practice this week with a knee injury as well. For the first two weeks,Spencer German is a contributor to the Northeast Ohio cluster of sites, including Cavs Insider, Cleveland Baseball Insider and most notably Browns Digest. He also works as a fill-in host on Cleveland Sports Radio, 92.
