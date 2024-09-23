Jeanine Tesori Makes History as First Woman to Open Met Opera Season

Jeanine Tesori will become the first woman composer to open the season for the Metropolitan Opera in its 141-year history.Her revised opera, Grounded , will premiere at New York's Met on Monday night, following its initial run at Washington's Kennedy Center. This landmark event spotlights the growing recognition of female composer s in an industry where men have long dominated.

The Met's music director, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, praised Tesori for her willingness to cut significant portions of the score, a move rarely embraced by composers. 'It was fascinating to see the composer herself driving these cuts to better serve the storyline,' he said.Tesori follows in the footsteps of other female composers whose works have been performed at the Met, including Ethel M.

