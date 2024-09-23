JBL Unveils PartyLight Stick and Beam for Enhanced Party Atmosphere

JBL has announced two new accessories for its PartyBox line of LED-enhanced Bluetooth speakers: the PartyLight Stick, which looks like a glowing animated lightsaber, and the PartyLight Beam, which can cast a light show on walls or ceilings. The $99.95 PartyLight Stick and the $149.95 PartyLight Beam can each function as standalone lights.

That also means that multiple PartyLight Sticks and Beams can be synchronized to help illuminate a larger space. JBL says the PartyLight Stick, which uses 183 RGB LEDs, will run for about eight hours on a rechargeable battery, making several of them easier to position around a room without creating tripping hazards from power cords. It also has an IPX4 splashproof rating, so it can be used outdoors even if it rains or near a pool as long as it doesn’t get dunked.

Bluetooth Speakers LED Lighting Party Accessories Music Synchronization JBL

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



verge / 🏆 94. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

JBL’s new party lights wirelessly sync to its glowing speakersThe JBL PartyLight Stick and PartyLight Beam wirelessly connect to the brand’s PartyBox speakers using Bluetooth Auracast so their glowing animations sync to the music that’s playing.

Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »

An illuminated art show glows at the Norton Simon Museum'Plugged In: Art and Electric Light' shines a fresh beam on iconoclastic ideas.

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

An illuminated art show glows at the Norton Simon Museum'Plugged In: Art and Electric Light' shines a fresh beam on iconoclastic ideas.

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

An illuminated art show glows at the Norton Simon Museum'Plugged In: Art and Electric Light' shines a fresh beam on iconoclastic ideas.

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

An illuminated art show glows at the Norton Simon Museum'Plugged In: Art and Electric Light' shines a fresh beam on iconoclastic ideas.

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

An illuminated art show glows at the Norton Simon Museum'Plugged In: Art and Electric Light' shines a fresh beam on iconoclastic ideas.

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »