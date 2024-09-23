JBL Unveils PartyLight Stick and Beam for Enhanced Party Atmosphere

JBL has announced two new accessories for its PartyBox line of LED-enhanced Bluetooth speakers: the PartyLight Stick, which looks like a glowing animated lightsaber, and the PartyLight Beam, which can cast a light show on walls or ceilings. The $99.95 PartyLight Stick and the $149.95 PartyLight Beam can each function as standalone lights.
That also means that multiple PartyLight Sticks and Beams can be synchronized to help illuminate a larger space. JBL says the PartyLight Stick, which uses 183 RGB LEDs, will run for about eight hours on a rechargeable battery, making several of them easier to position around a room without creating tripping hazards from power cords. It also has an IPX4 splashproof rating, so it can be used outdoors even if it rains or near a pool as long as it doesn’t get dunked.
Bluetooth Speakers LED Lighting Party Accessories Music Synchronization JBL
