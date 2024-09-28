Jay-Z And Alicia Keys' Tony Awards Duet Was Pre-Taped

Jay-Z 's electrifying reunion with Alicia Keys on what appeared to be a live duet of “Empire State of Mind” at the Tony Awards was actually pre-taped, a show official who wasn't authorized to speak publicly told The Associated Press.

A representative from Jay-Z's Roc Nation and a producer at White Cherry Entertainment did not return messages seeking clarification on what happened Sunday night. A senior publicist for the telecast also did not return requests for comment on Monday.

