Jay-Z And Alicia Keys' Tony Awards Duet Was Pre-Taped

The electrifying reunion of Jay-Z and Alicia Keys at the Tony Awards, which appeared to be a live duet of “Empire State of Mind,” was actually pre-recorded. A show official confirmed this to The Associated Press.

A representative from Jay-Z's Roc Nation and a producer at White Cherry Entertainment did not return messages seeking clarification on what happened Sunday night. A senior publicist for the telecast also did not return requests for comment on Monday.

