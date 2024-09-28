Jason Lipshutz's New Book Details Chester Bennington's 'Hour-by-Hour' Alcohol Addiction

Author Jason Lipshutz details the artist’s dark moments as well as the rise of the famous rock band in “It Starts With One: The Legend and Legacy of Linkin Park .”

Chester Bennington’s son blasts Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda for replacing late dad with Emily ArmstrongThe passage continues: “‘He was describing an hour-by-hour battle with addiction,’ said Ryan Shuck, Chester’s close friend who had helped turn one of his bleakest periods during the 2000s into the lone Dead by Sunrise album and who had been texting with him about his alcoholism in the weeks leading up to his death.

Linkin Park Chester Bennington Alcohol Addiction New Book Jason Lipshutz

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



PageSix / 🏆 320. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Linkin Park reunite 7 years after Chester Bennington's death, with new musicLinkin Park is back with a new lineup and debuting their first new music since the 2017 death of lead singer Chester Bennington.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Linkin Park reunite 7 years after Chester Bennington's death, with new musicLinkin Park is back with a new lineup and debuting their first new music since the 2017 death of lead singer Chester Bennington.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Linkin Park reunite 7 years after Chester Bennington's death, with new musicLinkin Park is back with a new lineup and debuting their first new music since the 2017 death of lead singer Chester Bennington

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

Linkin Park reunite 7 years after Chester Bennington's death, with new musicLinkin Park is back with a new lineup and debuting their first new music since the 2017 death of lead singer Chester Bennington.

Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »

Linkin Park reunite 7 years after Chester Bennington's death, with new musicThe band kicked off a livestream showcasing new singer Emily Armstrong and drummer Colin Brittain, who will join returning members Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson,…

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

Linkin Park reunite 7 years after Chester Bennington's death, with new musicThe band kicked off a livestream showcasing new singer Emily Armstrong and drummer Colin Brittain, who will join returning members Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson,…

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »