Janet Jackson Sparks Backlash After Making Incorrect Statements About Kamala Harris' Race

by the Guardian when she was asked about her position on the upcoming election, with the interviewer noting that"America could be on the verge of voting in its first Black female president.""Well, you know what they supposedly said?" Janet replied."She’s not Black. That’s what I heard. That she’s Indian."When the interviewer responded that Kamala is both, Janet incorrectly said,"Her father’s white. That’s what I was told.

Janet Jackson is one of the most influential people in music history. It was simply irresponsible of her to repeat something she “heard” regarding the very thing that they use against Kamala! Her own race. We are less than 50 days away from the election. We gotta talk smarter!"This whole Janet Jackson thing just goes to show you how out of touch some celebrities are," a fifth person observed."I’ve always loved her but repeating lies!? Smh.

This whole Janet Jackson thing just goes to show you how out of touch some celebrities are. I've always loved her but repeating lies!? Smh. If you don't know about a subject, then don't speak on it… especially with your platform. Educate yourself, please!

