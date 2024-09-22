Janet Jackson Says She 'Heard' Kamala Harris Isn't Really Black

Janet Jackson performs at the Essence Festival in New Orleans on July 8, 2018. Jackson will be performing at the 30th Essence Festival of Culture during 2024 Fourth of July weekend in New Orleans. Kamala Harris has had to listen to former president Donald Trump and many of his MAGA followers claim that she is not really Black, but the latest person parroting the false claim comes as a bit of a surprise.
“Well, you know what they supposedly said? She’s not Black,” Jackson reportedly answered. “That’s what I heard. That she’s Indian.”Country music world hit by death of 2 more legendary members as list of those lost nears 30“Her father’s white,” the singer reportedly responded. “That’s what I was told. I mean, I haven’t watched the news in a few days. I was told they discovered her father was white.
“I think either way it goes is going to be mayhem,” she continued. “I think there might be mayhem. Either way it goes, but we’ll have to see.”, Donald J. Harris, an immigrant from Jamaica who moved to the United States, is Harris’ father. Her mother is Shyamala Gopalan, who moved to the United States from India.
“I didn’t know she was Black until a number of years ago, when she happened to turn Black,” he said. “And now she wants to be known as Black. So I don’t know. Is she Indian or is she Black?
Kamala Harris Janet Jackson Race Donald Trump Politics
