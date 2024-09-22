Janet Jackson Says She 'Heard' Kamala Harris Isn't Really Black

Janet Jackson performs at the Essence Festival in New Orleans on July 8, 2018. Jackson will be performing at the 30th Essence Festival of Culture during 2024 Fourth of July weekend in New Orleans. Kamala Harris has had to listen to former president Donald Trump and many of his MAGA followers claim that she is not really Black, but the latest person parroting the false claim comes as a bit of a surprise.

“Well, you know what they supposedly said? She’s not Black,” Jackson reportedly answered. “That’s what I heard. That she’s Indian.”Country music world hit by death of 2 more legendary members as list of those lost nears 30“Her father’s white,” the singer reportedly responded. “That’s what I was told. I mean, I haven’t watched the news in a few days. I was told they discovered her father was white.

“I think either way it goes is going to be mayhem,” she continued. “I think there might be mayhem. Either way it goes, but we’ll have to see.”, Donald J. Harris, an immigrant from Jamaica who moved to the United States, is Harris’ father. Her mother is Shyamala Gopalan, who moved to the United States from India.

“I didn’t know she was Black until a number of years ago, when she happened to turn Black,” he said. “And now she wants to be known as Black. So I don’t know. Is she Indian or is she Black?

Kamala Harris Janet Jackson Race Donald Trump Politics

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



PennLive / 🏆 463. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Janet Jackson Claims Kamala Harris Isn't Black, Says Dad Actually WhiteJanet Jackson's pushing a conspiracy theory about Kamala Harris' race ... parroting claims Donald Trump made about the VP a couple months ago -- claiming she's not Black.

Source: TMZ - 🏆 379. / 59 Read more »

Janet Jackson Sparking Backlash With Comments About Kamala Harris's Racial IdentitySinger and actress Janet Jackson's recent remarks about Vice President Kamala Harris' racial identity have caused controversy online. During an interview with The Guardian, Jackson shared that she had heard claims questioning Harris' blackness due to her Indian heritage.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

Janet Jackson Sparks Outrage For Questioning Kamala Harris' RaceSinger Janet Jackson has faced backlash for her comments on Vice President Kamala Harris' race during a recent interview. Jackson, 58, stated she believed Harris was Indian based on what she had heard, questioning the VP's Black identity.

Source: PageSix - 🏆 320. / 59 Read more »

Janet Jackson Questions Whether Kamala Harris Is Black, Thinks Election May Bring ‘Mayhem’Janet Jackson questioned whether Democratic presidential nominee and Vice President Kamala Harris is Black in a new interview.

Source: RollingStone - 🏆 483. / 51 Read more »

Janet Jackson Claims Kamala Harris Is ‘Not Black,’ Predicts ‘Mayhem’ for 2024 ElectionJanet Jackson questioned Kamala Harris' race in an interview published by The Guardian on Saturday (Sept. 21).

Source: billboard - 🏆 112. / 63 Read more »

Janet Jackson tells interviewer she's heard Kamala Harris is not Black, echoing election disinformationDennis Romero is a breaking news reporter for NBC News Digital.

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »