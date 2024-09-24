Janet Jackson Apologizes After Questioning Kamala Harris' Race

Pop singer Janet Jackson , sister of Michael Jackson, issued her comments about the vice president’s race during a wide-ranging“’Well, you know what they supposedly said? She’s not Black. That’s what I heard. That she’s Indian,'” Jackson said.

“Her father’s white. That’s what I was told. I mean, I haven’t watched the news in a few days,” she said. “I was told that they discovered her father was white.”

Janet Jackson Kamala Harris Race Apology Interview

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Janet Jackson Promotes Right-Wing Kamala Harris Conspiracy Theory, Falsely Claims Harris Is 'Not Black'Janet Jackson told 'The Guardian' that she 'heard' that Kamala Harris 'is not Black. That's what I heard. That she's Indian,' promoting a false conspiracy theory spread by Donald Trump and right-wing political pundits.

Source: people - 🏆 712. / 51 Read more »

Janet Jackson Sparks Backlash After Making Incorrect Statements About Kamala Harris' RacePop icon Janet Jackson has faced criticism after making inaccurate statements about Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' race during a recent interview. Jackson incorrectly claimed that some people believe Harris is Indian, not Black, and that her father is white.

Source: BuzzFeed - 🏆 730. / 51 Read more »

Janet Jackson Apologizes for Kamala Harris ‘Confusion’“She deeply respects Vice President Kamala Harris and her accomplishments as a Black and Indian woman,” a spokesperson for Jackson said.

Source: thedailybeast - 🏆 307. / 63 Read more »

Amid Black Mold Battle, Janet Jackson Questions Kamala Harris’s RaceThe singer claims that the mold in her London flat is black, and the Democratic presidential candidate isn’t.

Source: VanityFair - 🏆 391. / 55 Read more »

Janet Jackson apologizes for parroting obvious misinformation about Kamala HarrisJanet Jackson apologizes for parroting obvious misinformation about Kamala Harris

Source: TheAVClub - 🏆 340. / 59 Read more »

Janet Jackson Apologizes For Kamala Harris Race CommentJanet said in an interview that she heard Kamala Harris is 'not Black.'

Source: BuzzFeed - 🏆 730. / 51 Read more »